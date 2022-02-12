A Marion County resident wins $2,000 at the Marion Rotary Duck Derby

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County resident is $2,000 richer thanks to the help of a lucky duck.

That’s a rubber ducky, there were actually 5,000 ducks in the Marion Rotary Duck Derby. People adopted a yellow rubber duck for the day to help raise money for a children’s museum called the Discovery Center.

All the ducks were dumped into the water at Tuscawilla Park. With the first three to finish earning residents some cash.

“It’s an exciting tournament and derby when we have the ducks they enter the water and it’s fun and the kids like watching and participating, but ultimately it raises money for charities,” said Tim Dean from the Ocala Rotary Club.

The first place winner won $2,000 while second and third place took home $1,000 and $500.

