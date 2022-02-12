No. 6 Gator softball team debuts with a win in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Gator softball team got off to a good start in the 2022 season, defeating Illinois State, 3-0 to begin the USF tournament in Tampa.

Freshman Kendra Falby, batting out of the number nine spot in the order, went 2-for-3 with 2 RBIS, while Avery Goelz belted an RBI triple for the game’s other run. Three pitchers appeared in the game for Florida. Elizabeth Hightower collected the win, tossing 2 and two thirds scoreless innings and striking out six batters.

No. 6 Florida will face both Kansas City and Michigan on Saturday and wrap up their stay with a matchup against the host Bulls on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.