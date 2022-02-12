P.K. Yonge girls soccer team reaches region title game, tops Wolfson, 2-1

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The P.K. Yonge girls soccer team is bound for the region championship game after beating Wolfson, 2-1 in Friday’s matchup at home. The Blue Wave, seeded first in their region, improve to 14-1-2 and will host sixth-seeded Providence School on Tuesday for a berth in the Class 3A state semifinals.

Two other North Central Florida teams were eliminated on Friday. Buchholz fell to Fletcher, 4-0 in the Class 6A region semifinals. The Senators scored three second half goals to pull away. The Bobcats bow out at 15-4-2 overall.

In Class 2A, Lafayette was dealt an 11-3 loss to Christ’s Church Academy. The Hornets finish the season 14-8-1.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.