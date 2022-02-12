Advertisement

P.K. Yonge girls soccer team reaches region title game, tops Wolfson, 2-1

Buchholz, Lafayette eliminated in state round of sixteen
Spit result for Gainesville schools in region semis
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:57 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The P.K. Yonge girls soccer team is bound for the region championship game after beating Wolfson, 2-1 in Friday’s matchup at home. The Blue Wave, seeded first in their region, improve to 14-1-2 and will host sixth-seeded Providence School on Tuesday for a berth in the Class 3A state semifinals.

Two other North Central Florida teams were eliminated on Friday. Buchholz fell to Fletcher, 4-0 in the Class 6A region semifinals. The Senators scored three second half goals to pull away. The Bobcats bow out at 15-4-2 overall.

In Class 2A, Lafayette was dealt an 11-3 loss to Christ’s Church Academy. The Hornets finish the season 14-8-1.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport

Latest News

Class 4A-District 4 title game, Friday
Santa Fe tops North Marion for boys hoops district crown
P.K.Yonge girls advance, Buchholz eliminated in region soccer
Santa Fe earns district boys hoops title
UF Gymnasts win top 5 showdown vs. LSU