Ray Holt announces he is running for Alachua County School Board seat

Holt is running for the District 3 seat currently held by Gunnar Paulson.
Holt is running for the District 3 seat currently held by Gunnar Paulson.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Another candidate announced his intentions to run for an Alachua County School Board seat. 

Holt is running for the District 3 seat currently held by Gunnar Paulson. 

Holt says Paulson announced he will not run for reelection. 

Sara Rockwell has also filed to run.  In district one, incumbent Tina Certain is being challenged by Daniel Fisher. 

Mildred Russell who was appointed to the board by the governor filed to run for the district two seat. 

School Board elections will be on August 23rd.

