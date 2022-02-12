Advertisement

Reed’s perfect 10 vaults Florida to victory

Nya Reed’s perfect 10 on her floor routine pushed the Gators past the Tigers
Nya Reed poses after her floor routine concludes during Florida's meet against LSU.
Nya Reed poses after her floor routine concludes during Florida's meet against LSU.(WCJB)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A week after squeaking by no. 9 Missouri 197.775-197.65, the Gator Gymnastics team hosted fifth ranked LSU in another epic, down-to-the-wire finish.

Behind Nya Reed’s second career perfect 10 on the floor, no. 4 Florida (7-0) edged no. 5 LSU 198.150-197.825.

The Gators started off strong through the first two events, thanks to Trinity Thomas recording a 9.975 on vault. Followed by Megan Skaggs, Leanne Wong, and Reed each posting 9.900. The orange and blue scored a 49.550, which was their second best apparatus as a team on the night.

On bars, Savannah Schoenherr and Thomas both earned a 9.950 to keep Florida ahead in the meet, as Riley McCusker, Wong, and Skaggs all posted a 9.850. The team total 49.450 was barely enough to edge the Tigers score of 49.425 in the event.

The beam was the weak spot for Florida. They only managed to record a 49.350, while LSU scored a 49.475.

The two teams entered the fourth and final event of the night tied at 148.350.

With the Gators going to the floor for their final apparatus of the meet, they definitely had the home-field advantage. And they cashed in their opportunity.

Skaggs and Alyssa Bauman earned the lowest scores for Florida with 9.900, while Sloane Blakely added a 9.950. But while those three scores were solid performances, Thomas and Wong came up big with 9.975 each, followed by the greatest performance of the evening by Reed, who scored a perfect 10 to sew up the win.

Florida will take a week off before gearing up to travel to Lexington, Kentucky to face the 10th ranked Wildcats on Friday, February 18.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport

Latest News

Early season practice, KSP Stadium
No. 6 Gator softball team debuts with a win in Tampa
First pitch of the 2022 season comes up on Friday.
TV20 sit-down: Gator softball coach Tim Walton (Part Two)
Florida Ballpark
Gator baseball team picked second in SEC East
Florida guard Zippy Broughton (4) drives for a basket against South Carolina guard Brea Beal,...
No. 19 UF women’s basketball team stays hot, beats Mississippi State, 73-64