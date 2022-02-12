Reed’s perfect 10 vaults Florida to victory

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A week after squeaking by no. 9 Missouri 197.775-197.65, the Gator Gymnastics team hosted fifth ranked LSU in another epic, down-to-the-wire finish.

Behind Nya Reed’s second career perfect 10 on the floor, no. 4 Florida (7-0) edged no. 5 LSU 198.150-197.825.

The Gators started off strong through the first two events, thanks to Trinity Thomas recording a 9.975 on vault. Followed by Megan Skaggs, Leanne Wong, and Reed each posting 9.900. The orange and blue scored a 49.550, which was their second best apparatus as a team on the night.

On bars, Savannah Schoenherr and Thomas both earned a 9.950 to keep Florida ahead in the meet, as Riley McCusker, Wong, and Skaggs all posted a 9.850. The team total 49.450 was barely enough to edge the Tigers score of 49.425 in the event.

The beam was the weak spot for Florida. They only managed to record a 49.350, while LSU scored a 49.475.

The two teams entered the fourth and final event of the night tied at 148.350.

With the Gators going to the floor for their final apparatus of the meet, they definitely had the home-field advantage. And they cashed in their opportunity.

Skaggs and Alyssa Bauman earned the lowest scores for Florida with 9.900, while Sloane Blakely added a 9.950. But while those three scores were solid performances, Thomas and Wong came up big with 9.975 each, followed by the greatest performance of the evening by Reed, who scored a perfect 10 to sew up the win.

Florida will take a week off before gearing up to travel to Lexington, Kentucky to face the 10th ranked Wildcats on Friday, February 18.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.