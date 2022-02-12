Santa Fe tops North Marion for boys hoops district crown

(WCJB) -District top seed Santa Fe rallied past tournament host North Marion with a 25-point third quarter to win Friday’s Class 4A-District 4 title game, 54-42. District winners advance to the region tournament round, while runners-up will have to sweat out this weekend’s bracket release by the FHSAA. Santa Fe improves to 15-7 while North Marion falls to 15-11.

In other district title games, Bradford defeated Bell, 55-49 for the crown in 1A-District 6. Hawthorne edged Wildwood for the championship in 1A-District 8.

