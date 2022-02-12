Santa Fe tops North Marion for boys hoops district crown
Winners are safely in the region tournament starting next week
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(WCJB) -District top seed Santa Fe rallied past tournament host North Marion with a 25-point third quarter to win Friday’s Class 4A-District 4 title game, 54-42. District winners advance to the region tournament round, while runners-up will have to sweat out this weekend’s bracket release by the FHSAA. Santa Fe improves to 15-7 while North Marion falls to 15-11.
In other district title games, Bradford defeated Bell, 55-49 for the crown in 1A-District 6. Hawthorne edged Wildwood for the championship in 1A-District 8.
