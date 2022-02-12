U.S. Representative Val Demings holds Gators for Demings campaign rally at UF

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida students listened and asked questions to current U.S. Representative Val Demings at the Gators for Demings campaign rally.

“We need to create an environment for children to learn so they can make the best decisions,” said Demings.

Issues like voter’s rights, and LGBTQ+ rights were on the minds of some students. Brian Marra the political director of UF student democrats spoke on what topics he wanted to be addressed.

“The “Don’t Say Gay” bill that’s going through the state legislature right now is pretty offensive and disgusting in my opinion. In the national and federal level things like building back better not getting through.”

Demings said in the U.S. House they’ve been discussing lowering student debt.

“These brilliant students all over the country that go and graduate from college and then have 1,000 plus dollars worth of debt with prevents them from being able to make a down payment on a home and other symbols of the American dream.”

Demings faces Alan Grayson in the Democratic primary this August. If she wins, she’ll challenge incumbent U.S. Senator Marco Rubio.

Rubio has supported people’s decision to remain unvaccinated and the two disagree over current federal voting rights proposals.

