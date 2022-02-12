The Wild West came to Ocala during the Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Cowboys and cowgirls swung their lassos and gitty-upped through Ocala at the Cattle Drive and Cowboy round-up.

There were gun battles, along with cowboys riding horses and rounding up cattle. The western festivities stretched from the Ocala downtown square all the way to Tuscawilla Park.

Children got to milk cows, ride a mechanical bull, and roll through large tubes.

“I’m a horse person and I love all the activity and seeing the cattle come in and just everybody enjoying it, it’s been really great,” said Gloria Edwards.

Actors from the old theme park Six Gun Territory demonstrated bank robberies and even gunfights.

“We want to keep the memory of Six Gun Territory alive. One thing we found across the board is that people that went to Six Gun Territory remember Six Gun Territory. So we want to keep not only the old west alive, but that theme park alive,” said Cole Younger.

Richard Laudolff and his family drove up from The Villages to attend the event. He said enjoys reliving the history of it all.

“It’s history, by all means, I just can’t imagine living like that years ago, but that’s what it was.”

All the gun smoke and six-shooters gave people a little taste of the wild wild west.

