Florida’s four game win streak halted by Kentucky

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Winning four games in a row in the last 13 days helped give the Florida Men’s Basketball team some real momentum heading into Saturday’s showdown with no. 5 Kentucky. Only problem for the orange and blue, Big Blue Nation was riding a five game winning streak entering the contest.

The Gators (16-9) had no answer for the 27 points and 19 rebounds posted by Wildcats (21-4) star, big man Oscar Tshiebwe, as he led his team to a 21-point route of Florida.

Right out of the gate, Kentucky made its first eight of nine shots, including four three-pointers, to vault ahead 20-6 within the first five-and-a-half minutes of the first half.

While other teams may have wilted from that swift, dominant attack, especially at Rupp Arena, Mike White’s squad answered right back with a 15-2 run of their own to only trail 22-21 with 6:43 to play in the half.

The well coach Wildcats then went on an 8-0 run over the next two-and-a-half minutes to crank their lead up to 30-21. John Calipari’s team shot 41 percent in the first half on 14-34 shots from the floor.

Right before the buzzer sounded for intermission, Phlandrous Fleming hit a floater in the paint to cut the Gators deficit to five, as they only trailed 33-28. Florida had made 12-26 shots from the field, including three three-pointers to remain in striking distance.

However, the second half began like the first, and the orange and blue just never could recover.

Within the first 3:30 of the second half whistle, the Wildcats increased their lead from five to 16. The largest lead to that point in the game for Kentucky came on an alley-oop by Tshiebwe that sent Rupp Arena into a complete frenzy.

Despite Colin Castleton finishing with a team-high 18 points, there wasn’t much help, offensively. Castleton was the only player for Florida to score in double-figures. Brandon McKissic was the closest with nine, but the rest of the team only chipped in with six points or fewer.

Eventually, the clock struck 0:00 and the scoreboard read Kentucky 78, Florida 57.

The staggering loss of this kind stings even more as Florida is one of the last four teams considered to possibly not make the NCAA Tournament.

The Gators will try and rebound from the painful loss by beating Texas A&M in their lone meeting this season on Tuesday, February 15 in College Station.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.