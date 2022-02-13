Gainesville advances to Class 5A Region Championship; Eastside falls in penalty kicks

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The weather in North Central Florida may be chilly and wet, but the action in the high school boys soccer playoffs was hot and heavy.

The Gainesville Hurricanes (15-0-2) were able to edge New Smyrna Beach (13-5-3) 1-0 in regulation, thanks to Jean Mairena’s lone goal in the 87th minute of the Class 5A Region 2 Semifinal match.

The victory helps the purple and white continue their pursuit of a state title and pits them in the Region title match against New Port Richie River Ridge on February 15 at Citizen’s Field.

In the Class 4A Region 1 Semifinal match, the Eastside Rams dropped a heartbreaker to Bishop Kenny.

The Rams (10-5-2) fell in penalty kicks to the Crusaders (15-8-1), after the match was tied 1-1 at the end of regulation, and 2-2 after two periods of extra time.

The loss knocks Eastside out of the playoffs and ends their impressive season.

