GPD Officer’s death remembered

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 11:58 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The life of a fallen officer is remembered now more than two decades after his untimely death.

The 23-year old Officer Scott Baird was killed in 2001, where he had been run over while trying to clear a road by moving a batting cage behind Gainesville high school.

A memorial in Baird’s honor sits near the site of his death on NW 16th street in Gainesville.

