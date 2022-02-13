Lake City family provided hope to those in need of a life-saving treatment

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - It has been just over a year since Lake City teen, Mikhiya Hendon, received a life-saving bone marrow transplant.

After she was diagnosed with aplastic anemia, she was able to find a donor who ultimately saved her life.

“Now I can move forward, get out of the bed, go home and see my family” said Mikhiya Hendon.

Because of her daughters successful surgery, Lakesia Hendon was inspired to host an event and help those who are currently in need of a bone marrow transplant.

“In the storm it taught me who people were, who is there for you and who God is. The importance of this is to give someone a second chance at life” said Lakesia Hendon.

Different resources were available to participants including booths from Be the Match organization and Lifesouth Community Blood Center.

Those who decide to donate blood did so in the blood mobile.

This blood helps keep patients with aplastic anemia alive as they wait for their transplant.

“We tell people, its not about the needle. Its about the need. Look past the fears and help someone else” said mobile team supervisor, Chris Sullivan.

Mikhiya found her donor through the Be the Match organization where they connect patients to bone marrow donors.

Workers with the organization swabbed attendees cheeks to find the right match for someone in need.

“A lot of our registry has a lot of disparity. So we like to actually go out to the communities that are under represented and just communities in general to help educate people and get them signed up” said donor recruitment coordinator, Devan Bolden.

Alachua County firefighter, Brandon Boothby, is fighting the same sickness right now and is in need of a bone marrow transplant.

“I will walk with them, I will rally with them, I will go to the side of the road and hold up a sign” said Lakesia Hendon.

She says a hope for the event will be to match him with a donor and bring his family support and healing.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.