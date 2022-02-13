NCFL Troop moved out of Ukraine amid international tensions

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A troop full of north-central Florida army national guard soldiers is being moved out of Ukraine amid international tensions.

According to the military times, 160 servicemen and women in the 53rd infantry brigade combat team out of Camp Blanding, nicknamed the “gator brigade”, have been ordered elsewhere in Europe by the secretary of defense.

The troop had been in Ukraine since November of 2021.

A quote, “abundance of caution” by military officials moved the troop as the eastern European nation might be invaded by Russia

