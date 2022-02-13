Advertisement

NCFL Troop moved out of Ukraine amid international tensions

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 12:18 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A troop full of north-central Florida army national guard soldiers is being moved out of Ukraine amid international tensions.

According to the military times, 160 servicemen and women in the 53rd infantry brigade combat team out of Camp Blanding, nicknamed the “gator brigade”, have been ordered elsewhere in Europe by the secretary of defense.

The troop had been in Ukraine since November of 2021.

A quote, “abundance of caution” by military officials moved the troop as the eastern European nation might be invaded by Russia

