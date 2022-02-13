Advertisement

Three people rescued from apartment fire in Gainesville

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three people are in the hospital after an apartment fire in Gainesville.

Around one on Sunday afternoon, the Alachua County and Gainesville fire crews responded to a fire at an apartment within Arbor Park on southwest 16th avenue.

A unit reached the scene in three minutes’ time, and soon after they were able to rescue a person who was in the fire.

They were taken to a hospital along with two others who were taken as well due to smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

