Three people rescued from apartment fire in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three people are in the hospital after an apartment fire in Gainesville.
Around one on Sunday afternoon, the Alachua County and Gainesville fire crews responded to a fire at an apartment within Arbor Park on southwest 16th avenue.
A unit reached the scene in three minutes’ time, and soon after they were able to rescue a person who was in the fire.
They were taken to a hospital along with two others who were taken as well due to smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
