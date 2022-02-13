Three people rescued from apartment fire in Gainesville

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three people are in the hospital after an apartment fire in Gainesville.

Around one on Sunday afternoon, the Alachua County and Gainesville fire crews responded to a fire at an apartment within Arbor Park on southwest 16th avenue.

A unit reached the scene in three minutes’ time, and soon after they were able to rescue a person who was in the fire.

They were taken to a hospital along with two others who were taken as well due to smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

