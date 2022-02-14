Alachua Conservation Trust offers planting flowers instead of buying them
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Instead of pulling flowers, a conservationist group is asking people to plant one instead.
The Alachua Conservation Trust is offering to plant wildflowers at Prairie Creek Preserve with a cash donation.
The deal also comes with a virtual valentine’s day card featuring local flora and fauna with phrases like, “buzzing for you”.
Donations can be as low as five dollars for a plant.
