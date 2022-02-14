Alachua Conservation Trust offers planting flowers instead of buying them

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Instead of pulling flowers, a conservationist group is asking people to plant one instead.

The Alachua Conservation Trust is offering to plant wildflowers at Prairie Creek Preserve with a cash donation.

The deal also comes with a virtual valentine’s day card featuring local flora and fauna with phrases like, “buzzing for you”.

Donations can be as low as five dollars for a plant.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.