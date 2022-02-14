Advertisement

BREAKING: GHS students evacuated after bomb threat

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville High School was evacuated after a bomb threat.

RELATED STORY: Another student has been arrested for making false bomb threats

Students were taken to the school’s baseball field.

There are currently no plans to dismiss students from class early.

