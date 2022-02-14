BREAKING: GHS students evacuated after bomb threat

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville High School was evacuated after a bomb threat.

Students were taken to the school’s baseball field.

There are currently no plans to dismiss students from class early.

