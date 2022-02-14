Couples in Gainesville enjoyed a Valentine’s Day cooking class

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Fat Tuscan, located in Historic Downtown Gainesville, opened their doors for couples to have a unique and delicious spin on date night.

In two thousand-sixteen, the business re-branded from a cafe to a event venue and home to a range of cooking classes.

This hands-on cooking class had a romantic atmosphere and food specifically geared towards the holiday of love.

“We’ve been wanting to do it, and then it ended up being ‘oh Valentines Day is right around the corner’ so it’s perfect. It’s a very intimate setting, everyone who comes is a lot of fun. A lot of laughs” said Sarah Cheshire.

The menu included bruschetta, salad, pasta and topped off with tiramisu, all prepared by the guests.

They were all guided by chefs and staff at The Fat Tuscan.

“Cooking is underrated in America. We need to get back to enjoying the art of cooking” said owner and chef, Michelle Gioviti.

She said cooking classes like these help bring a taste of Italy to Gainesville.

“I like to tell stories of growing up in America and Italy and I try to bring that culture here as much as possible” said Gioviti.

She does this through the unique, Italian inspired environment.

“We are in a historic building and we’ve got the atmosphere. We are in a small, warm environment” said Gioviti.

Cooking classes are offered weekly with different purposes and themes including team building and those for kids and birthdays.

“You get to walk away with all of Michelle’s awesome recipes. So that’s definitely a plus” said Cheshire.

There is no doubt that the couples who came out to the interactive Valentines Day dinner left with full stomachs and full hearts.

