Florida Gateway College is offering a program for adult basic education and GED preparation

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida Gateway College is offering adult basic education and GED preparation.

The program is for anyone 18 or older who wants to complete their high school education.

Tuition is $30 a term with a valid ID to enroll.

