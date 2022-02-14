Advertisement

Florida Gateway College is offering a program for adult basic education and GED preparation

Florida Gateway College is offering a program for adult basic education and GED preparation
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida Gateway College is offering adult basic education and GED preparation.

The program is for anyone 18 or older who wants to complete their high school education.

Tuition is $30 a term with a valid ID to enroll.

