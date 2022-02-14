Advertisement

Florida pounds South Florida to cap perfect opening weekend

Gators run-rule Bulls to close out USF Tournament
Florida Softball pitcher Natalie Lugo prepares to throw a pitch during spring scrimmage.
Florida Softball pitcher Natalie Lugo prepares to throw a pitch during spring scrimmage.(WCJB)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After blanking no. 16 Michigan on Saturday to record their third shutout in two days, the Florida Softball team dismantled USF Tournament host South Florida to record their fourth consecutive win to begin the 2022 season.

The no. 5 Gators (4-0) handed the Bulls (3-1) their first loss of the season by exploding for 12 runs to close out the weekend with a 12-0 run-rule victory.

By the time Charla Echols stepped to the plate to attempt to break her hitless streak, the orange and blue had already posted three runs on the board. With two runners on base, Echols bashed a pitch off the wall in right center to bring home Skylar Wallace and Hannah Adams to increase the lead to 5-0.

The next batter was Reagan Walsh, who hit a soft liner down the right field line that easily scored Echols from second. Walsh’s only hit of the game helped cap off a six-run 2nd inning.

Upon tacking on one more run in the top of the 4th to make it 7-0, Florida posted five more runs in the top of the 7th.

Cheyenne Lindsey continued her exceptional start to the season by hitting a seeing-eye single through the hole between first and second base to score Brynn Thomas from third, followed by an identical single by pinch hitter Cali Decker pushing the orange and blue’s advantage to 9-0.

After Kinsey Goelz was hit by the pitch with the bases loaded to bring home another run, Adams hit a single to Emily Wilkie. The final run of the game came from Marissa Meseimore, who was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

In total, South Florida used six pitchers, issued eight walks, and hit two Gators batters.

Florida now takes a couple days off before playing a two-game home and away series with Jacksonville University starting Tuesday, February 15, in Jacksonville.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges

Latest News

Fred Biondi looks at the line of his putt during the Gators Invitational.
Florida wins Gators Invitational for third consecutive year
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) heads to the bench (34) during the second half of an NCAA...
Florida’s four game win streak halted by Kentucky
Florida pitcher Lexie Delbrey stands in the circle during the orange and blue scrimmage at...
Lindsey’s grand slam puts Florida over Michigan; Gators sweep double header
Florida's Emily Heller runs with the ball during the season-opening match between the Gators...
Florida Lacrosse opens season with dominant win