Florida pounds South Florida to cap perfect opening weekend

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After blanking no. 16 Michigan on Saturday to record their third shutout in two days, the Florida Softball team dismantled USF Tournament host South Florida to record their fourth consecutive win to begin the 2022 season.

The no. 5 Gators (4-0) handed the Bulls (3-1) their first loss of the season by exploding for 12 runs to close out the weekend with a 12-0 run-rule victory.

By the time Charla Echols stepped to the plate to attempt to break her hitless streak, the orange and blue had already posted three runs on the board. With two runners on base, Echols bashed a pitch off the wall in right center to bring home Skylar Wallace and Hannah Adams to increase the lead to 5-0.

The next batter was Reagan Walsh, who hit a soft liner down the right field line that easily scored Echols from second. Walsh’s only hit of the game helped cap off a six-run 2nd inning.

Upon tacking on one more run in the top of the 4th to make it 7-0, Florida posted five more runs in the top of the 7th.

Cheyenne Lindsey continued her exceptional start to the season by hitting a seeing-eye single through the hole between first and second base to score Brynn Thomas from third, followed by an identical single by pinch hitter Cali Decker pushing the orange and blue’s advantage to 9-0.

After Kinsey Goelz was hit by the pitch with the bases loaded to bring home another run, Adams hit a single to Emily Wilkie. The final run of the game came from Marissa Meseimore, who was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

In total, South Florida used six pitchers, issued eight walks, and hit two Gators batters.

Florida now takes a couple days off before playing a two-game home and away series with Jacksonville University starting Tuesday, February 15, in Jacksonville.

