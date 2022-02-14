Florida wins Gators Invitational for third consecutive year

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Entering the final day of the Gators Invitational at Mark Bostic Golf Course, Florida’s Men’s team knew if they just played like they had in the first two rounds they would be right near the top of the leaderboard at the end of the day.

Behind Low Medalist Fred Biondi and Ricky Castillo, the Gators captured their third straight Gators Invitational with a team score of -28.

After opening the tournament with a record tying 63, Biondi followed up his hot start by recording a four under, 66 in the second round, then closing with a three under 67 to finish the tournament as the individual winner with a total of 196 (-14).

Castillo also found success early. He fired a first round 64, only one stroke off Biondi’s 63, then shot four under over the final two rounds to finish in solo second at 10-under par.

Florida captured the crown of their own tournament by 12 shots, as Oklahoma State (-16) was the only other school to shoot better than 10-under par. South Florida (-2) and Georgia Southern (-1) finished in a distant third and fourth place.

The Gators will take two weeks off before heading out west to Las Vegas to compete in the Southern Highlands Collegiate Tournament.

