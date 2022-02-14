Gainesville Country Day School hosts “Aim for a Cure” Fundraiser

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Country Day School hosted their “Aim for a Cure” fundraiser today.

UF Quarterback Anthony Richardson joined students and their parents to help raise nearly $4,500 for the Stop Children’s Cancer non-profit in Gainesville.

Students got to enjoy an obstacle course and compete in throwing drills alongside Richardson.

School administrators say they chose the fundraiser for 5th grade student Bella Freeman, whose late aunt passed away from cancer.

Karen Whipple, a long-time teacher at Country Day School, adds their curriculum is “just teaching them that not just the academic success, but the social and emotional success of the child is all encompassing and that if you feel good about yourself, you’re going to want to give back to others.”

TRENDING STORY: GHS students evacuated after bomb threat

If you’d like to donate to the Stop Children’s Cancer organization, you can do so here.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.