Gainesville Country Day School hosts “Aim for a Cure” Fundraiser

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Country Day School hosted their “Aim for a Cure” fundraiser today.

UF Quarterback Anthony Richardson joined students and their parents to help raise nearly $4,500 for the Stop Children’s Cancer non-profit in Gainesville.

Students got to enjoy an obstacle course and compete in throwing drills alongside Richardson.

School administrators say they chose the fundraiser for 5th grade student Bella Freeman, whose late aunt passed away from cancer.

Karen Whipple, a long-time teacher at Country Day School, adds their curriculum is “just teaching them that not just the academic success, but the social and emotional success of the child is all encompassing and that if you feel good about yourself, you’re going to want to give back to others.”

If you’d like to donate to the Stop Children’s Cancer organization, you can do so here.

