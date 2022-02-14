Gainesville Officers reach out to the community for volunteer crime workgroups

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville officers are asking for volunteers for a new community violent crime workgroup.

Residents and business owners who are interested will discuss how the department handles gun violence crimes within the city.

This call to action is a part of the One Community Initiative and you can find the link to sign up here on our website.

