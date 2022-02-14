Advertisement

Gainesville Officers reach out to the community for volunteer crime workgroups

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville officers are asking for volunteers for a new community violent crime workgroup.

Residents and business owners who are interested will discuss how the department handles gun violence crimes within the city.

This call to action is a part of the One Community Initiative and you can find the link to sign up here on our website.

