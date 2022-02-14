Advertisement

Jeff Siegmeister’s change of plea hearing continues

Jeff Siegmeister's change of plea hearing continues
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 7:08 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Former District Attorney Jeff Siegmeister’s change of plea hearing is continuing Monday, February 14th.

Last Friday, his hearing was moved so the defense had more time to discuss deal changes.

Siegmeister is expected to plead guilty on charges of bribery.

His case returns to court at 2 p.m. in Jacksonville.

