Jeff Siegmeister’s change of plea hearing continues

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Former District Attorney Jeff Siegmeister’s change of plea hearing is continuing Monday, February 14th.

Last Friday, his hearing was moved so the defense had more time to discuss deal changes.

Siegmeister is expected to plead guilty on charges of bribery.

His case returns to court at 2 p.m. in Jacksonville.

TRENDING STORY: Former State Attorney Jeff Siegmeister will have a change of plea hearing in Jacksonville

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.