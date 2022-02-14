Ocala CEP highlights an entrepreneur class of all women
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 7:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The CEP celebrates an entrepreneur class of all women and Marion County-born Olympic winners share the spotlight.
Here’s this week’s Ocala Weekly Buzz.
RELATED STORY: Ocala CEP highlights a Marion County magazine that is recognized for its journalism work
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.