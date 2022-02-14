Ocala Fire Rescue responds to car fire on NW 35th Avenue Rd

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire Rescue responded to a massive car fire on NW 35th Avenue Rd.

When crews got there, they found the white Kia Sportage up in flames.

The driver was out of the car and uninjured.

Crews put the fire out in five minutes.

Crews also say another driver alerted the person that their car was on fire and prevented the situation from being worse.

TRENDING STORY: Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.