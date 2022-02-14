Advertisement

Ocala Fire Rescue responds to car fire on NW 35th Avenue Rd

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire Rescue responded to a massive car fire on NW 35th Avenue Rd.

When crews got there, they found the white Kia Sportage up in flames.

The driver was out of the car and uninjured.

Crews put the fire out in five minutes.

Crews also say another driver alerted the person that their car was on fire and prevented the situation from being worse.

TRENDING STORY: Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport
Economists find lockdowns reduced COVID-19 deaths only 0.2% according to John Hopkins study

Latest News

State law enforcement officer and FGC grad dies in crash on I-95
State law enforcement officer and FGC grad dies in crash on I-95
Consumer advocates say the time is long past due to lift the cloak of secrecy at the U.S....
Defective: Congressional Democrats say it's time to strengthen CPSC recall power
There are two websites you can use to find out whether something you just bought, or have owned...
Defective: Pair of websites provide consumers vital product recall and complaint information
Prescribed burn in Columbia County could reduce visibility on roadways
Prescribed burn in Columbia County could reduce visibility on roadways