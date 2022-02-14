Prescribed burn in Columbia County could reduce visibility on roadways

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers are asking drivers to be extra careful on some roadways in Columbia county.

A 300 acre prescribed burn is happening in Osceola National Forest.

The smoke could affect visibility on US-90 and surrounding roadways.

Drivers are asked to slow down and use low beams.

