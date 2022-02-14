Prescribed burn in Columbia County could reduce visibility on roadways
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers are asking drivers to be extra careful on some roadways in Columbia county.
A 300 acre prescribed burn is happening in Osceola National Forest.
The smoke could affect visibility on US-90 and surrounding roadways.
Drivers are asked to slow down and use low beams.
