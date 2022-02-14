Advertisement

State law enforcement officer and FGC grad dies in crash on I-95

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A state law enforcement officer with ties to North Central Florida died after being T-boned by a pickup truck.

31-year-old James McWhorter died in the crash on I-95 near Yulee.

Troopers say McWhorter was using an “official use” median across from the Agricultural Inspection Station when his vehicle was T-boned by the pick-up truck.

He graduated from the Law Enforcement Academy at the Florida Gateway College Safety Training Center in 2019.

He leaves behind a fiancée and four children.

The four people in the pick-up truck that hit McWhorter were taken to UF Shands-Jacksonville with minor injuries.

TRENDING STORY: Transplant recipient spends Valentine’s Day with new heart and life mission

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport
Economists find lockdowns reduced COVID-19 deaths only 0.2% according to John Hopkins study

Latest News

Ocala Fire Rescue responds to car fire on NW 35th Avenue Rd
Ocala Fire Rescue responds to car fire on NW 35th Avenue Rd
Consumer advocates say the time is long past due to lift the cloak of secrecy at the U.S....
Defective: Congressional Democrats say it's time to strengthen CPSC recall power
There are two websites you can use to find out whether something you just bought, or have owned...
Defective: Pair of websites provide consumers vital product recall and complaint information
Prescribed burn in Columbia County could reduce visibility on roadways
Prescribed burn in Columbia County could reduce visibility on roadways