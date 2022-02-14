State law enforcement officer and FGC grad dies in crash on I-95

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A state law enforcement officer with ties to North Central Florida died after being T-boned by a pickup truck.

31-year-old James McWhorter died in the crash on I-95 near Yulee.

Troopers say McWhorter was using an “official use” median across from the Agricultural Inspection Station when his vehicle was T-boned by the pick-up truck.

He graduated from the Law Enforcement Academy at the Florida Gateway College Safety Training Center in 2019.

He leaves behind a fiancée and four children.

The four people in the pick-up truck that hit McWhorter were taken to UF Shands-Jacksonville with minor injuries.

