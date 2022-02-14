Advertisement

Town of Tioga holds a watch party for Super Bowl 56

People in Tioga came out to watch the Bengals and Rams play.
By Taylor Simpson
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TIOGA, Fla. (WCJB) - People got out their lawn chairs, blankets, and jerseys in the Tioga excited for Super Bowl 56.

“I’m a Georgia fan so I’m all about my guy Matt Stafford I believe in him. It’s been a long time coming he’s been held back by the lions but this is the time,” said Judah Carroll.

Drake Montes a true Philadelphia Eagles fan gave his predictions of the game.

“I got the Bengals, Joe Burrow is just the man he’s going to be smoking the cigar after the game, so Bengals 37-27 over the Rams.”

Brogan Geiger made a bet to some of his friends that the “Who Dey” nation will win.

“If the Rams happen to win, not going to happen, I have to shave my head so Joe Burrow you better win.”

But his friend Joseph Geary had a different prediction.

“The Rams are winning all the way, all the way. Their defense is top of the line the best so that just means they’re going to win.”

People were able to play giant Jenga, giant connect four, and corn hole all while enjoying the big game.

