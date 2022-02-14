Advertisement

Transplant recipient spends Valentine’s Day with new heart and life mission

Daily recording of the 6 am morning newscast.
By Amber Pellicone
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 8:39 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For nearly a decade, Jerome page has been traveling to UF Health Shands from Panama City to receive heart care. Last December he checked in for good with hopes of receiving a new heart.

Extreme shortness of breath, passing out, and fluid build-up are just a few symptoms Jerome faced as part of his heart problems, stemming from high blood pressure.

RELATED STORY: Professional rider hospitalized with brain injury after fall at HITS Ocala

“The hard thing is just not knowing… I guess that’s a part of life because you never know what the next minute is going to bring,” Jerome said.

On his birthday, January 4, he woke up not knowing whether he would make it to another Valentine’s day with his wife Jacklon. He ended that day with a new heart.

“Thank god I lasted long enough to get a heart and that was a blessing,” Jerome said.

A journey Jerome said wasn’t easy but was possible with the support of his wife along with his doctors and nurses.

“Just so blessed and so grateful. So grateful,” Jacklon added.

Now with a new heart and more love to give, Jerome said his new mission in life is to raise money to help other transplant recipients with rent and utilities.

“My focus, besides my wife and family is going to be on focusing on helping other transplant recipients. I mean thank god I had the opportunity to get a new heart. I want everyone to get a second chance at life,” Jerome added.

Jerome also received a new kidney the day after he received his heart. The Page’s valentines day plans today include getting his stent removed.

RELATED STORY: Couple finds love at North Central Florida retirement community

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport
Economists find lockdowns reduced COVID-19 deaths only 0.2% according to John Hopkins study

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Ocala CEP highlights an entrepreneur class of all women
Ocala CEP highlights an entrepreneur class of all women
Ocala CEP highlights an entrepreneur class of all women
Ocala CEP highlights an entrepreneur class of all women
Jeff Siegmeister’s change of plea hearing continues
Jeff Siegmeister’s change of plea hearing continues