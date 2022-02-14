Traveling Holocaust exhibit comes to Gainesville, depicting journey to concentration camps

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A traveling exhibit meant to educate people on the Holocaust is in North Central Florida today.

It all started with a Canadian student at the University of Guelph who was determined to keep history alive.

“I wanted to create a very powerful learning tool and offer it to students on my campus,” said Jordana Lebowitz, who came up with the idea for this exhibit.

So she created “The Cattle Car: Stepping In and Out of Darkness.”

Now, it’s educating people in Florida one stop at a time.

Visitors will hear from various Holocaust survivors in an immersive environment that replicates the journey to the concentration camps from World War II.

“One of them speaks about how it was a moment of transition, a point moving from being a free person in many respects, into becoming a victim of the Nazis, and it’s a very powerful experience to be there,” said Jonah Zinn, Rabbi at UF Hillel.

Officials with UF Hillel said they hope people come out of this cattle car with a deeper understanding of the antisemitism still going on today.

“It’s also particularly important given how we’ve seen the history of the Holocaust manipulated within our political discourse,” said Zinn.

One UF student said this exhibit is personal to her.

“My great grandmother was a Holocaust survivor,” said Cara Blech.

Blech said being inside the exhibit opened her eyes.

“It’s a different perspective I never had of seeing.. that they didn’t know it was going on the outside world but you see these gaps of light and you know there’s life out there but you can’t experience it with all the darkness in the cattle,” said Blech.

The exhibit is open to everyone in the community.

It will be outside of UF Hillel again tomorrow from 10 AM to 5:30 PM.

