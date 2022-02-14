Advertisement

UF Health Shands to stop COVID-19 press briefings

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with UF Health Shands said today was their last update on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, due to falling numbers.

108 patients are hospitalized with COVID, and 32 of them are in the ICU.

An additional 80 patients were hospitalized with COVID but are no longer infectious.

TV 20 asked Ed Jimenez, the CEO of UF Health Shands, about Florida’s surgeon general’s refusal to say whether he is vaccinated or not.

He said he couldn’t speak about that, but reaffirmed his stance on the vaccine.

“I believe that vaccination is very important, I believe there’s clarity as to how it helps severe infection, we know we’re averting death and in general we know people who are vaccinated tend to have less severe impacts,” said Jimenez.

He said while he would love to say that COVID is done, he can’t predict what the future may hold.

“I would love to tell you that we’re not going to see anymore surges that there’s going to be no more variants and that we’ve realized some sort of new baseline.”

Jimenez said there are also eight kids hospitalized with COVID, two of them are in the ICU.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport
Economists find lockdowns reduced COVID-19 deaths only 0.2% according to John Hopkins study

Latest News

A controversial NFL rule is meant to make the league more diverse but critics say the policy...
Russell Report: NFL rule for league diversity is under criticism
A controversial NFL rule is meant to make the league more diverse but critics say the policy...
RUSSELL REPORT: Rooney Rule
Aim for a Cure
Gainesville Country Day School hosts “Aim for a Cure” Fundraiser
Aim for a Cure
Aim for a Cure
Traveling Holocaust exhibit comes to Gainesville, depicting journey to concentration camps
Traveling Holocaust exhibit comes to Gainesville, depicting journey to concentration camps