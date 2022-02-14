UF Health Shands to stop COVID-19 press briefings

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with UF Health Shands said today was their last update on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, due to falling numbers.

108 patients are hospitalized with COVID, and 32 of them are in the ICU.

An additional 80 patients were hospitalized with COVID but are no longer infectious.

TV 20 asked Ed Jimenez, the CEO of UF Health Shands, about Florida’s surgeon general’s refusal to say whether he is vaccinated or not.

He said he couldn’t speak about that, but reaffirmed his stance on the vaccine.

“I believe that vaccination is very important, I believe there’s clarity as to how it helps severe infection, we know we’re averting death and in general we know people who are vaccinated tend to have less severe impacts,” said Jimenez.

He said while he would love to say that COVID is done, he can’t predict what the future may hold.

“I would love to tell you that we’re not going to see anymore surges that there’s going to be no more variants and that we’ve realized some sort of new baseline.”

Jimenez said there are also eight kids hospitalized with COVID, two of them are in the ICU.

