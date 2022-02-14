The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson teaches students about sportsmanship on Monday.

The former Eastside High and current Gators QB will be helping fundraise for Gainesville Country Day School’s Stop Children’s Cancer initiative.

The event, on Valentine’s day, is from 10 a.m. until noon.

Donations will be matched by a private donor up to $1,000.

A proposed second downtown parking garage is the focus of the town hall in Ocala.

Two informational sessions on Wednesday, one at noon and one at 5:30 p.m., will discuss the project logistics.

People can attend at the Florida Institute for human and machine cognition at those times or virtually via zoom.

Cynthia chestnut is sworn in as the new at-large Gainesville city commissioner on Thursday morning.

Chestnut bested opponent Matt Howland in the run-off special election last month.

She finished with 51% of the vote.

The event starts at 9 a.m.

