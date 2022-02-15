AAA report: Average gas prices have increased since last month in NCFL
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - AAA’s latest average gas price report shows a $.25 to $.30 increase per gallon since this time last month in both Gainesville and Ocala.
The current average gas price in Gainesville is $3.51 and $3.49 in Ocala.
Both of those average prices are over a dollar more than this time last year.
John Mina, an Idaho native who passed through North Central Florida on a long-distance trip, says “I don’t remember paying three dollars a gallon before and by looking at the trends, so far, I can tell that this trip will be more than I’ve ever paid before.”
Ocala and Gainesville’s metro areas are still roughly $.50 below their all-time high in average price, which is $4.04 and $4.15 respectively.
