AdventHealth Ocala launches Maternal-Fetal program for pregnant women with high risk of complications

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - AdventHealth Ocala is launching a new maternity program for pregnant women with a high risk of complications.

The Maternal-Fetal program was funded in part by philanthropist Michael Smith in honor of McKenzie Gray of Ocala who died shortly after being born prematurely.

Smith donated $1.7 million to the program which is the only one of its kind in Marion County allowing women to stay close to home for treatment.

