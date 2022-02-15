AdventHealth Ocala launches Maternal-Fetal program for pregnant women with high risk of complications
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - AdventHealth Ocala is launching a new maternity program for pregnant women with a high risk of complications.
The Maternal-Fetal program was funded in part by philanthropist Michael Smith in honor of McKenzie Gray of Ocala who died shortly after being born prematurely.
Smith donated $1.7 million to the program which is the only one of its kind in Marion County allowing women to stay close to home for treatment.
