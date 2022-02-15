Bradford County Sheriff’s Office performs multiple drug raids

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County Sheriff’s Office officials executed multiple drug raids on Tuesday. One of the raids forced deputies to shut down a neighborhood roadway.

In one of the cases, deputies arrested 41-year-old Corey McKinnie on charges of possession, sale, and conspiracy to sell meth, along with other charges after the team executed an arrest warrant at his home.

Officials said they went to McKinnie’s home on Southeast County Road 100A, and after about 5 minutes, McKinnie and two other women gave themselves up. The two women aren’t being charged. His bond is set at more than $200,000.

In the second case, a SWAT raid was performed, and David Sellers was arrested for possession and sale of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, among other charges. Ivy Akers was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, cocaine, and drug paraphernalia. Officials said more charges would follow.

