A Bradford county woman is sentenced to 20 years in prison for stabbing her sister to death

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Bradford County woman is spending 20 years in prison for stabbing her sister to death.

Last March, Amanda Godwin changed her plea to no contest in the death of 31-year-old Rachel Combs.

Judge James Colaw found Godwin guilty, sentencing her to 20 years in prison and 10 years of probation.

Bradford County deputies say Godwin confessed to stabbing combs with a kitchen knife while she was drunk.

