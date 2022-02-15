Cade Museum gets new CEO

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville’s Cade Museum has a new CEO.

Stephanie Bailes, formerly the Cade’s executive director, has been promoted to the new role.

Bailes became executive director of the Cade Museum in 2017.

Under her, the museum’s team grew from four staffers to 36.

She also oversaw a $12M construction project and expanded the museum’s programming.

