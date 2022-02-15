Advertisement

Cade Museum gets new CEO

Cade Museum gets new CEO
Cade Museum gets new CEO(WCJB FILE)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville’s Cade Museum has a new CEO.

Stephanie Bailes, formerly the Cade’s executive director, has been promoted to the new role.

Bailes became executive director of the Cade Museum in 2017.

Under her, the museum’s team grew from four staffers to 36.

She also oversaw a $12M construction project and expanded the museum’s programming.

