Congress Members in North Central Florida are calling on the U.S. Department of Agriculture to issue a disaster declaration

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida congress members are calling on the U.S. Department of Agriculture to issue a disaster declaration.

Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott and representatives Kat Cammack, Al Lawson, and Neal Dunn among others are sending a letter to the USDA secretary.

They are asking for relief money to be sent to Florida farmers who lost crops during the freezing temperatures.

Last week, Governor Ron DeSantis sent a similar letter to the USDA.

