Faith leaders in Tallahassee speak out against immigration legislation

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB) - Pastors from around the state were in the Capitol today lobbying against legislation that would penalize transportation companies or providers who care for stop immigrant children brought to the state by the Biden Administration.

Pastor Tracy Stallworth says the state is speaking out of both sides of its mouth.

“Would you want to be separated from your loved ones? Can you imagine being separated from your baby? Can you imagine being separated from your parents? But yet we can use them in the pipeline to pick produce. To pick this. But yet we won’t allow them to remain here” Stallworth told reporters.

The pastors also oppose the Don’t Say Gay legislation.

RELATED STORY: Kent Fuchs travels to Tallahassee for final Gator Day as UF President

Copyright 2022 WCJB Florida Partners. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.