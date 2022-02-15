Advertisement

Faith leaders in Tallahassee speak out against immigration legislation

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB) - Pastors from around the state were in the Capitol today lobbying against legislation that would penalize transportation companies or providers who care for stop immigrant children brought to the state by the Biden Administration.

Pastor Tracy Stallworth says the state is speaking out of both sides of its mouth.

“Would you want to be separated from your loved ones? Can you imagine being separated from your baby? Can you imagine being separated from your parents? But yet we can use them in the pipeline to pick produce. To pick this.  But yet we won’t allow them to remain here” Stallworth told reporters.

The pastors also oppose the Don’t Say Gay legislation.

