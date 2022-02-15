Florida lawmakers introduce bill to make lethal injection drugs anonymous

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB) - Serial Killer Gary Bowles was the last person executed in Florida. It was August 2019, two and a half years ago.

Now, State lawmakers are moving to keep the name of pharmaceutical companies and the drugs they supply to the state from public records.

Sen. Doug Broxson (R-Pensacola) is the sponsor.

“It ensures DOC will be able to obtain the drugs to carry out their constitutional requirements,” Broxson told the Senate Rules Committee.

But the request was not without opposition. Kristi Arnol spoke for the FL Catholic Conference of Bishops.

“Drug manufacturers widely voice their moral opposition to the use of their life-saving drugs for the application of the death penalty, and they have litigated when their contracts are breached by suppliers anyway,” Arnold told the committee.

In addition to opposing the death penalty, Pharmacist Michael McQuone said the drugs being used to kill are better off left in hospitals.

“They continue to be at critical levels because they are being used by hospitalized patients, particularly patients on ventilators,” says McQuone.

State Senator Jeff Brandes argued the information should remain public

“The place we should be the most public and the most open is when we are taking a human life” Said Brandes.

But the committee didn’t agree

And if Florida resumes executions in the future, the next one will be the one hundredth since the state resumed executing people in 1979.

Afterward, Broxson was unhappy the bill became about the death penalty and not the drug being used.

“This is an effective way to do what sorely have to do,” said Broxson. “And we want to make sure it is available for the DOC to use in the future.”

And Tuesday began with 314 men and three women on Florida’s death row.

Opponents say the goal of keeping the information secret is to keep public pressure off the companies that supply the drugs. Of the 317 people on death row, all but one have chosen lethal injection over the electric chair.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.