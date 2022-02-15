Advertisement

Gator baseball program invites heavy hitters for opening week first-pitch ceremonies

Napier, Singer, Zunino make for exciting trio of first-pitch honorees
UF to host Liberty in first series, Friday-Sunday
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 9:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Season two of Florida Ballpark will open with a bang this weekend. The Gator baseball program, ranked No. 9 to start the season, has invited some pretty significant names to participate in first-pitch ceremonies.

New UF football coach Billy Napier will throw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to Friday’s season opener versus Liberty at 7 p.m. Napier’s recruiting efforts have provided a rejuvenated interest in a football program that finished last season 6-7.

Prior to Saturday’s game at 4 p.m., Gator baseball legend Brady Singer will throw out the first pitch. Singer was part of Florida’s 2017 NCAA championship team and won college baseball’s Dick Howser Trophy in 2018. He is now a pitcher for the Kansas City Royals.

Before Sunday’s contest at noon, UF legend Mike Zunino will perform ceremonial first-pitch duties. Zunino claimed college baseball’s Golden Spikes Award in 2012, was drafted third overall that same year, and was named an All-Star last season as a catcher for the Tampa Bay Rays.

Florida returns six position starters from last season and plays eight of its first ten games at home.

