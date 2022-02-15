The Hippodrome celebrates Florida playwrights in its 2022 New Works Festival
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:16 PM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Hippodrome is celebrating its second annual New Works Festival.
Theater director Stephanie Lynge joins TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio to talk about the Hippodrome’s event which celebrates Florida playwrights.
