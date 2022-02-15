Advertisement

Kent Fuchs travels to Tallahassee for final Gator Day as UF President

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB) - This year will be UF President Kent Fuchs’s last year as President of the institution and his last trip to the Capitol for Gator Day as the schools top administrator.

He noted for the crowd that Florida is doing a good job of funding higher education and that the University of Florida has a bright future ahead under a new leader.

“Specifically to the University of Florida, I really believe our ambition is not just to compete with public’s outside the state, but also the privates,” Fuchs told us. “And we are indeed amongst that group of the best universities, but there’s ways to go in our global reputation and our national reputation and all of that just contributes to the success of the state.”

Fuchs has agreed to stay on through the Fall 2022 semester and into early 2023 when a new president is named. He will return to teaching electrical and computer engineering.

TRENDING STORY: Bill could cut down on care Florida nursing home residents receive

Copyright 2022 WCJB Florida Partners. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport
Economists find lockdowns reduced COVID-19 deaths only 0.2% according to John Hopkins study

Latest News

Marihelen Wheeler in Tallahassee
Charter amendment bill passes two committees; Alachua county commissioners react
Gas prices have increased in NCFL
AAA report: Average gas prices have increased since last month in NCFL
Marihelen Wheeler in Tallahassee
Charter amendment bill passes two committees; Alachua county commissioner react
New charter school is coming to Santa Fe College with help of state funding
New charter school is coming to Santa Fe College with help of state funding
The Hippodrome celebrates Florida playwrights in its 2022 New Works Festival
The Hippodrome celebrates Florida playwrights in its 2022 New Works Festival