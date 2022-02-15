Lake City Middle goes into lockdown after shots were fired nearby

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Middle School was placed on lockdown on Monday after shots were fired near the school.

According to Columbia County Sheriff Deputies, they got a call of shots fired around 3:15 Monday afternoon.

The incident shut down Southwest Walker Road, but it has since reopened.

Deputies say no one was hit but several shell casings were found.

