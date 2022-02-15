Advertisement

Lake City Middle goes into lockdown after shots were fired nearby

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 12:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Middle School was placed on lockdown on Monday after shots were fired near the school.

According to Columbia County Sheriff Deputies, they got a call of shots fired around 3:15 Monday afternoon.

The incident shut down Southwest Walker Road, but it has since reopened.

Deputies say no one was hit but several shell casings were found.

