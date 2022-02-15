The Lake City Police Department is hosting a blood drive
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:56 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Police Department is holding a blood drive.
They are partnering with LifeSouth in hopes community members will have a heart and give blood.
The blood drive will go from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lake City Police Department.
TRENDING STORY: Gainesville cardiologists discuss COVID-19 effects on the heart
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.