The Lake City Police Department is hosting a blood drive

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Police Department is holding a blood drive.

They are partnering with LifeSouth in hopes community members will have a heart and give blood.

The blood drive will go from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lake City Police Department.

