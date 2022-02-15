Lake City will have detours off two roads for the next few days during construction hours

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Drivers in Lake City will have to detour off two roads during construction hours.

Bascom Norris Drive and US 41 are undergoing drainage construction for the round-a-bout project.

The roads will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday, February, 15th through Thursday, February 17th.

TRENDING STORY: State law enforcement officer and FGC grad dies in crash on I-95

Drivers wanting to take Bascom Norris East to US 41 will detour south on Lake Jeffery Road to US 90 connecting with US 41.

Drivers going to Bascom Norris West will detour south on US 41 to US 90 onto Lake Jeffery road connecting with Bascom Norris Drive.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.