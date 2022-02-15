Advertisement

LGBTQ activists protest “Don’t Say Gay” bill in Tallahassee

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB) - Equality Florida today called on lawmakers to abandon the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. It argues the legislation is overly broad and will lead to unintended consequences.

Todd Delmay, one of the first five plaintiffs in the gay marriage lawsuit that legalized marriage between same-sex partners told of having to have his husband adopt because gay couples were prohibited from adopting. Now he says the legislation will hurt not help kids.

“If this bill had been in force, and one of my son’s classmates had said, why does Blake have two dads? The teacher would have been forced to say go home and talk to your parents about that. That isn’t right. It would have shamed my son, and it would have made all the other students think what’s wrong with Blake’s family that we can’t even discuss it at school.”

And Equality Florida says if the Don’t Say Gay Legislation becomes law, it will erase every conversation from the classroom about being gay or transgender.

RELATED STORY: Bill that would prevent teachers from discussing gender identity in the classroom moved forward today in the State Capitol

Copyright 2022 WCJB Florida Partners. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport
Economists find lockdowns reduced COVID-19 deaths only 0.2% according to John Hopkins study

Latest News

Marihelen Wheeler in Tallahassee
Charter amendment bill passes two committees; Alachua county commissioners react
Gas prices have increased in NCFL
AAA report: Average gas prices have increased since last month in NCFL
Marihelen Wheeler in Tallahassee
Charter amendment bill passes two committees; Alachua county commissioner react
New charter school is coming to Santa Fe College with help of state funding
New charter school is coming to Santa Fe College with help of state funding
The Hippodrome celebrates Florida playwrights in its 2022 New Works Festival
The Hippodrome celebrates Florida playwrights in its 2022 New Works Festival