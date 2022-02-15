New charter school is coming to Santa Fe College with help of state funding

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new charter school soon will be coming to Santa Fe College, and officials are hoping it makes a direct impact on the workforce.

This announcement comes as the state is pushing for more programs in Career and Technical Education (CTE).

The goal is to get more students into the workforce at a younger age, to give them a clearer idea of the career path they hope to take.

“One thing that’s great about this charter school, these students are going to leave with their A.S. degree and these industry certifications at zero cost,” said Jen Homard, Director of Santa Fe’s dual enrollment program.

Officials are using $2 million of state funding to establish the school.

This comes two weeks after Governor DeSantis visited the college, where he announced $89 million in funding for workforce education.

Right now, the college has 985 students in its dual enrollment program.

“It is a strong program, but it is academically focused. It is driven for the A.A. student,” said Homard.

Of the nearly 1,000 students, only eight are in CTE programs.

Because of that, this charter school is targeting students with different goals.

“The mission of this school is to help our students get through with their high school graduation requirements as well as an A.S. degree in one of two pathways, either health sciences or informational technology,” said Homard.

One dual enrollment student said he’s glad more opportunities are on the way.

“It’s really great cause without this I don’t think I would’ve gone to college. I think this has really pushed me forward to see a brighter future,” said Connor Darby.

That’s what Homard and other staff members are hoping this charter school does for thousands more students.

The school is set to open in Fall of 2023 on the Northwest campus.

