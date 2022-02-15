No. 17 Florida women reach 9-3 in SEC, hold off Auburn, 83-77

AUBURN, Ala. (WCJB) -The Florida women’s basketball team won for the ninth time in ten games on Monday, defeating Auburn, 83-77 on the road to complete a season series sweep of the Tigers. In doing so, the Gators move to 6-0 in SEC road games and look every bit deserving of their No. 17 national ranking. Florida appeared in the AP Top 25 last week for the first time in five seasons.

Zippy Broughton led five Gators in double figures with 18 points, while Kristina Moore contributed 15 points on perfect 3-for-3 shooting from outside the arc. Jordyn Merritt poured in 13 points, Kiki Smith added 12, and Nina Rickards finished with 10.

One key sequence occurred to start the fourth quarter, when Florida took command with an 11-2 run to stretch a 60-55 lead to 71-57 with 5:57 to play.

Florida (19-6 overall, 9-3 SEC) returns home to face Arkansas on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m.

