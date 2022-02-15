North Central Florida Treasures : Wooden Spokeshave

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Atkins owner of Antique City mall in Micanopy shows us an spokeshave, an important antique treasure from our woodworking past that still in use modern day.

A spokeshave allows you to take a square piece of wood and turn it into a round piece of wood. For example a table leg that has different shapes, a spokeshave allows one to shape and carve the the table leg.

RELATED STORY: North Central Florida Treasures : Store Cards

Created by George Sterns in the 1860′s the spokeshave can help create table legs, bowing arrows and other wood shaping devices.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.